TODAY: Mild with fog and showers early AM giving way to more widespread rain late morning into the mid-afternoon, tapering off in the evening. Highs 55-60 mid-day and then dropping rapidly into the 40s and 30s by evening. Winds become very gusty by afternoon/evening up to 35 mph
TONIGHT: Clouds and showers taper off in the early evening with clearing skies, gusty northwest winds and much colder temperatures…lows 20-25 by dawn Saturday
PRESIDENTS’ DAY WEEKEND: Cool Start, Mild Finish
SATURDAY: Much cooler, breezy morning and abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A chilly start, becoming milder by afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. A chance of a few showers Sunday night.
MONDAY (PRESIDENTS’ DAY): Mild with mostly cloudy skies… Highs in the low 50s. Chance of a passing light shower, mostly in the AM
