Weather Now: Showers, T’Storms Today; Mainly in the Afternoon and Evening

TODAY: A dry start at dawn with increasing clouds and a slight chance of a shower later this morning. Better chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms by afternoon and continuing into the evening. Highs in the low to mid 70s. West winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunder during the evening hours and then drier with gradual clearing overnight. Temperatures in the 60s early, then much cooler by dawn with lows 50-55

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy and much cooler in the morning. Some increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix sun and clouds. A mainly dry day despite a quick isolated shower. A chilly fall day with highs only around 63

