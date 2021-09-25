Weather Now: Showers Overnight; Nice Sunday Ahead

Saturday was pretty nice in Rhode Island, while Southeastern Massachusetts saw some rain showers in the afternoon/evening. More showers are likely overnight into early Sunday morning…perhaps in Rhode Island, too.

A front was moving westward across our area (yes, moving backwards) and as a result the shower chances will increase from southeastern Massachusetts across Rhode Island.

After midnight, as an area of low pressure gets a little closer to Southern New England, there will be the slight chance of a thunderstorm. Some downpours are possible, maybe some strong wind gusts. Track the showers and any potential storms yourself with the interactive radar on our Pinpoint Weather 12 app.

By dawn and early Sunday morning, most of the showers will be departing and drier air will start to work back into Southern New England. The humidity will be dropping, too, so those hints of summer will be disappearing.

So, most of Sunday looks nice with highs in the 70s, low humidity and full sunshine! Great day for apple-picking, hay rides or watching the Pats!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo