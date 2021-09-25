Weather Now: Showers Overnight; Nice Sunday Ahead

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday was pretty nice in Rhode Island, while Southeastern Massachusetts saw some rain showers in the afternoon/evening. More showers are likely overnight into early Sunday morning…perhaps in Rhode Island, too.

A front was moving westward across our area (yes, moving backwards) and as a result the shower chances will increase from southeastern Massachusetts across Rhode Island.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

After midnight, as an area of low pressure gets a little closer to Southern New England, there will be the slight chance of a thunderstorm. Some downpours are possible, maybe some strong wind gusts. Track the showers and any potential storms yourself with the interactive radar on our Pinpoint Weather 12 app.

By dawn and early Sunday morning, most of the showers will be departing and drier air will start to work back into Southern New England. The humidity will be dropping, too, so those hints of summer will be disappearing.

So, most of Sunday looks nice with highs in the 70s, low humidity and full sunshine! Great day for apple-picking, hay rides or watching the Pats!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 9/17/2021: RI DLT Director Matt Weldon

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com