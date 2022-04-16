After a dry day, we’ll see some rain showers move into the region this evening….mainly after 8PM.

Rain showers may become briefly heavy as they pass through Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. Rainfall will be less than 1/4″.

Showers should be mostly gone by 3AM, setting us up for a dry sunrise on Easter Sunday. Sunrise is at 6:02AM.

DON’T MISS: Earth on Display at Waterfire Arts Center through April vacation.

During the afternoon, we may see some clouds bubble up and a couple showers/sprinkles are possible, but most of the day will be dry.

It will be cooler on Sunday with afternoon highs in the low 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo