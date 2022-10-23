Our string of perfect weekends came to an end today with light showers moving into the region. This unsettled weather looks like it will stick around into Wednesday.

Tonight, temperatures will stay in the 50s with occasional showers.

An area of low pressure to our south will be sitting and spinning for the next several days, sending periods of showers our way (the best chance for rain is tonight into Monday).

The chance for showers will continue through Monday morning commute….

…but less of a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Still, dress for rain through the day with some chilly temperatures.

We’re stuck in the dreary weather pattern through Tuesday with the chance for some occasional showers, but certainly not a washout.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo