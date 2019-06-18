Weather Now: Drier Wednesday Afternoon

Rain ending before dawn Wednesday, but low clouds and fog will linger into early part of the day

As this wet weather system moves east overnight, showers taper off, but low clouds and areas of fog remain. Wednesday is looking “drier” as we’re in between systems. There will be lots of clouds around with some partial afternoon hazy sun, but most outdoor activities will be a “go”.

Another wave of low pressure will approach late Thursday into Friday giving us another round of widespread rain. Right now, it looks like most of it falls Thursday night through Friday morning. Clearing skies Friday Evening and night.

The good news is that behind it, drier (and warmer) air will move in for the weekend!

-Meteorologists Tony Petrarca and TJ DelSanto

