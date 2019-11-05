Weather Now: Showers Today, Especially This Afternoon

Live Now
TODAY: An isolated shower during the morning, then rain likely by afternoon, ending by early evening. Not as cool with highs near 60° South-southwest winds 5-15mph. About 1/4″ to 1/2 of rain expected.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, cool and dry…. lows near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cool, dry … High 53

THURSDAY: Dry during the daylight hours. Increasing clouds with the chance for rain showers after sunset. Highs 50-55°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Watching developing storm. Latest data points towards rain for southern New England. Temperatures in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Light rain ending in the morning. There’s a slight chance of a few wet flakes mixed with the rain showers. Turning partly sunny, windy and noticeably cooler with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. North winds gusting 25-30 mph.

