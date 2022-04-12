Good morning. A cloudy and damp morning will give way to a warm and sunny afternoon. Temperatures late in the day will soar to 65-70, all the way down to the coast as southwest winds turn northwest at 10-15 mph.
This morning’s showers stay light and spotty, with less than 1/10″ of rain expected. As a cold front swings across the area mid-day the showers and clouds will clear to sunshine.
It will be a beautiful afternoon and early evening, with clear skies and mild air.
Skies stay mostly clear tonight with temperatures still near 60 at 8PM. It will cool overnight to the low to mid 40s by dawn.
Another mild day is lined up for Wednesday with morning sun giving way to increasing clouds and highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday night and early Thursday morning will bring scattered showers, low clouds and fog.
