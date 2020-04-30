Weather Now: Showers This Morning, More Rain Friday

Showers return today, especially during the morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s with breezes out of the southeast at 10-15 mph with some gusts of around 30 mph this afternoon.

We will probably get into a lull in the showers later this afternoon and this evening, but then periods of heavy rain will move through overnight with a few thunderstorms possible.

It’ll be a stormy start to Friday, with as much as 1-2″ of rain and southeast gusts 40-50 mph. Steady rain will taper to spotty showers by mid/late Friday afternoon, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

-Pete Mangione