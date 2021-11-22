Weather Now: Showers This Morning; and then Drier This Afternoon through Thanksgiving

Weather Now

TODAY: Morning showers and gusty winds, but drier and mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s in the morning, but temperatures gradually fall during the mid/late afternoon…through the 50s and into the 40s. SW winds turning northwest at 10-20mph

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing, much cooler… lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. NW Winds 10-20mph.

TUESDAY: Brisk and colder with mostly sunny skies. Highs only in the low 40s. Wind chills in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cool with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Nice! Milder and dry with partly to mostly sunny skies… highs in the low to mid 50s.

