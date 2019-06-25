Weather Now: Improving Weather Wednesday, Warmer

Areas of drizzle and mist continue into the overnight with some areas of fog lingering towards dawn. Warmer sunshine returns Wednesday

There could be some lingering showers through the evening, but the trend for the overnight will be for us to dry out.

Wednesday may start with some clouds around, but expect to get lots of sunshine through the day.

It’ll be much warmer Wednesday (compared to our high in the low 70s today). Expect afternoon highs in the 80s tomorrow with humid conditions.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo and Tony Petrarca

