A round of showers and t’storms is expected this evening, mainly after 8PM, continuing through midnight.

Any storms in our area will likely not be severe, but some locally heavy rain is possible.

By Tuesday morning, skies should be mainly dry.

Outside of a couple of isolated showers in the afternoon, Tuesday will be dry.

Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s in our area. Winds from the northwest 5-10mph.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo