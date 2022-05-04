Good morning. Grab the umbrella. We have one more gloomy, rainy day to get through before we see some sunshine and warmer temperatures return tomorrow.

Clouds are already thick overhead at dawn with showers moving in by the end of the AM commute.

Rain will continue off and on through the day and early evening, with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall amounts will total around 1/4″ to 1/3″.

Winds through the day will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Look for poor visibility in the rain on the bay, with waves around 1ft to 2ft.

Showers taper off through the evening with clearing skies overnight. Lows fall to the upper 40s.

Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday morning with warm and dry conditions expected through the day. It will be a touch breezy with northwest winds turning southwest at 5-12 mph. As the on-shore winds develop in the afternoon, coastal temperatures will fall back to the upper 50s to low 60s.