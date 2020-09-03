Weather Now: Showers Linger, Warm and Humid Today

A warm, humid and foggy this morning with lingering showers. Clouds thin for some peeks of sun this afternoon, with a slight chance of an additional shower. Highs 80-83 inland, upper 70s along the coast. Southwest winds 5-10 mph

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this evening with patchy fog returning. A few showers are possible tonight. It stays warm and humid with lows near 70.

Expect clearing skies Friday morning with a warm and dry afternoon. Turning less humid by late day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.