Weather Now: Showers Linger, Temperatures Drop Through the Day

TODAY: Cloudy with showers lingering. A mild start, then turning cooler with high temperatures in the 60s during the morning, then cooling into the 50s by afternoon. Winds turn to the north-northeast at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph
TONIGHT: Cloudy and much cooler with a light shower or drizzle in spots… Lows in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Much cooler, scattered showers and drizzle. Highs only 50-55
THIS WEEKEND: Seasonable and Dry
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry… Highs 50-55
SAT. NIGHT: Clear and colder. 40s in the evening, cooling to the 30s by dawn.
SUNDAY: Looks dry during the day, with sun to increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Showers likely at night
