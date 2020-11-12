Weather Now: Showers Linger, Temperatures Drop Through the Day

TODAY: Cloudy with showers lingering. A mild start, then turning cooler with high temperatures in the 60s during the morning, then cooling into the 50s by afternoon. Winds turn to the north-northeast at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy and much cooler with a light shower or drizzle in spots… Lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Much cooler, scattered showers and drizzle. Highs only 50-55

THIS WEEKEND: Seasonable and Dry

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry… Highs 50-55

SAT. NIGHT: Clear and colder. 40s in the evening, cooling to the 30s by dawn.

SUNDAY: Looks dry during the day, with sun to increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Showers likely at night

