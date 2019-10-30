Weather Now: Showers Likely Today through early Friday AM

Live Now
TODAY: Milder with cloudy skies and scattered light showers and drizzle, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs 60-65. Southeast winds remain light at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers likely, areas of fog and very mild… near 60.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, windy and milder. Humid with highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 35-45 mph by late afternoon.

THU. EVENING (HALLOWEEN): Damp, windy and very mild with scattered showers. Humid, temperatures in the mid 60s. SW winds 15-25 mph with stronger gusts up to 35-45 mph.

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain, isolated thunder and potentially damaging wind gusts. South-southwest gusts up to 50mph inland, and up to 60mph along the southeast coast from Newport to Cape Cod and the islands. Temperatures in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Blustery with early morning rain ending by 8am, then skies turning partly sunny in the afternoon. A mild morning with highs briefly in the 60s, then quickly cooling into the 50s for much of the day. Southwest winds turning northwest 15-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph



