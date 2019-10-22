Weather Now: Showers Late Day through Tonight

Sun Returns Wednesday

The day started dry, but will end with some rain drops. You’ll notice the clouds thickening up through the day with some drizzle developing later in the afternoon/evening. Temps will be in the low 60s in the afternoon.

Northeasterly winds are keeping our skies cloudy and our temperatures cool. Meanwhile, a cold front is approaching from the west. That front comes through our area Wednesday morning, just after dawn.

Although initially spotty, showers and drizzle will become more widespread through the evening.

Computer model information indicates that we’ll see widespread rain around midnight. Rainfall totals should generally be 1/3 of an inch or less.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Wednesday morning may start with showers, and some could still be around during the morning commute, but we’ll be drying out through the morning.

Expect lots of sunshine through the afternoon hours.

Wednesday will end up being a great day with highs in the mid 60s!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo