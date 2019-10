TODAY: Showers and fog for the morning commute will end by 8-9AM from west to east. Skies turn sunny with a mild and breezy afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 10-15mph with gusts to 25 mph

TONIGHT: Dry, clear and cooler… lows 40-45. Light west winds 5-10mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and mild… low to mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny start and then increasing clouds. A chance of showers at night. Highs 60-65.