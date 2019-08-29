Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Continues for Southeastern MA Early This Morning
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Drying Out, Clouds to Warm Sun Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues for southern Bristol County in MA and Cape Cod until 7 AM. Elsewhere, the watch was discontinued. Showers with embedded downpours could lead to localized street and poor drainage flooding early this morning.

Rain is moving out early this morning, with lingering showers confined to far eastern MA. It’s still mostly cloudy across Rhode Island but the clouds will gradually give way to sun through the morning.

It turns into a beautiful afternoon, with sunny skies, warm temperatures and falling humidity. Highs will be between 80-85 in most spots. Winds will be from the northwest at 5-15mph.

Clear skies will make for a pleasant evening and more comfortable night… lows drop to the upper 50s to low 60s by dawn.
We finish off the work week and kick-off Labor Day weekend with some beautiful weather. Friday and Saturday look spectacular with sunny skies, warm afternoon temperatures and low humidity.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Weather Now & Detailed 7 Day

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Now

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats on WPRI.com

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams