Weather Now: Drying Out, Clouds to Warm Sun Today

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues for southern Bristol County in MA and Cape Cod until 7 AM. Elsewhere, the watch was discontinued. Showers with embedded downpours could lead to localized street and poor drainage flooding early this morning.

Rain is moving out early this morning, with lingering showers confined to far eastern MA. It’s still mostly cloudy across Rhode Island but the clouds will gradually give way to sun through the morning.

It turns into a beautiful afternoon, with sunny skies, warm temperatures and falling humidity. Highs will be between 80-85 in most spots. Winds will be from the northwest at 5-15mph.

Clear skies will make for a pleasant evening and more comfortable night… lows drop to the upper 50s to low 60s by dawn.

We finish off the work week and kick-off Labor Day weekend with some beautiful weather. Friday and Saturday look spectacular with sunny skies, warm afternoon temperatures and low humidity.