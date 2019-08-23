Weather Now: Showers End this Morning

Changes are underway today as drier and cooler air drains in behind a departing cold front. Lingering showers in the morning will give way to a drier afternoon with clouds giving way to sun.

It won’t be nearly as hot, either. After hitting 90 Thursday afternoon, today will be about 10F cooler. And here’s some more good news (if you don’t like humidity). Dew points will be MUCH lower, and it will stay that way for the weekend! You can give your air conditioner a break for a few days.

The weekend will have a late summer/early autumn feel with a beautiful Saturday on the way. Lots of sun, and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

It will be breezier and a bit cooler on Sunday with intervals of clouds and sun. Expect northeasterly winds to gust to 20mph at times at the coast.