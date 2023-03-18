Good morning! We’ll be seeing improvements through the morning as the rain showers come to an end and skies begin to clear.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Expect lots of sunshine through the afternoon with a westerly wind 5-15mph.

The weather looks great for Providence’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. There could be a lingering shower late morning, but skies will be clearing through the parade. Highs in Providence in the low 50s today.

Tonight will be much cooler than last night with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

The last full day of winter looks good; although it will be much cooler and breezy.

Expect a blend of sunshine and clouds on Sunday afternoon with dry conditions. Winds from the northwest 10-20mph.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s Sunday afternoon.

Spring will arrive on Monday at 5:24 PM EDT! Of course, we all know Mother Nature can get a little confused and still give us some snow through April and sometimes into May, but the astronomical version of spring will be here Monday evening!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo