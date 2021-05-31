Weather Now: Lots of Clouds, But Drier for Memorial Day

Good morning. After 2 rainy, cold days, we’ll eventually see some improvements for this Memorial Day.

Overnight rain is tapering off early this morning, with cloudy skies, areas of fog and a lingering lighter shower still possible.

Any ceremonies or observances planned for Memorial Day morning will be okay, but it will be chilly and occasionally damp.

It’s going to remain cloudy and cool most of the day, but Through the afternoon, especially after 2PM, expect to see some peeks of sunshine, but not a lot. Most of the clearing will likely take place in the evening.

It will be dry and cool tonight, with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s to low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll be back to an early summer warmth as you head back to school and work on Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Go figure!