Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian will continue to impact Southern New England through Sunday, but the steadiest and heaviest of the rain is done.

We picked between 1/2″ to 1.5″ of beneficial rains.

Showers and drizzle will linger through the night, but the widespread rain will continue to head east away from us.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 50s.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

The low pressure center of what was Ian will pass to our south on Sunday. That low will interact with a high center to our north to produce a pretty stiff northeasterly wind. Winds of 15-25mph with gusts to 35mph are expected through Sunday.

Sunday will start with lots of clouds and damp weather (drizzle, couple of showers).

Drier air should start to move into the region for the afternoon and some breaks of sun are expected.

Don’t expect a big warmup, however. Highs will only be in the 50s Sunday….likely feeling cooler with the wind.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo