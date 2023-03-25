Good morning! We’ve got a chilly, raw and damp day ahead of us today. We may get a little sunshine this morning, but clouds will quickly fill-in. Showers should begin by noon and continue off and on through the evening.

These showers are ahead of a warm front which will be lifting toward New England today.

Rain chances increase through the afternoon with the best chance for a chilly rain in the late afternoon and evening.

Showers may linger off/on and through the evening….

…but skies should begin to clear by dawn with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

We’ll start our Sunday with clearing skies and likely a beautiful sunrise. Sunday, overall, will be pretty nice!

The winds will be picking up from the west Sunday….10-20mph with some higher gusts. The temperatures, however, will be jumping into the upper 50s inland and mid 50s at the coast.

12 News team members will be participating in the Special Olympics Torch Run Plunge on Sunday at noon. The air won’t be so bad, but the water will be!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo