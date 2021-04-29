Weather Now: Showers, Cooler Today

TODAY: Cloudy, humid with a few showers in the morning. Off/on rain, some briefly heavy in the afternoon and especially evening. An isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low 60s inland…upper 50s to 60 across coastal areas. Some areas of fog along the coast. Light southeast winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Showers continue, heavy at times with an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures cool to near 50 early in the night and then gradually rise late at night.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy…. becoming windy. Most of the day looks dry, with just an isolated shower around. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. WNW winds 15-25, gusts to 30-40mph by afternoon/evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few showers, windy and much cooler.…Temperatures in the 50s in the evening and then dropping to the upper 30s to low 40s by dawn. West-northwest wind gusts 30-40 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Brisk Winds Saturday, Mild Sunday

