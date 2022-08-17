It’s raining! Our drought-stricken area needs this. Unfortunately, it’s not enough to put much of a dent in the drought.

Light to moderate rain continues this morning, tapering to occasional showers in the afternoon with a few peeks of sun possible later in the day.

It will be unseasonably cool, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds from the north to northwest 10-20mph, easing in the afternoon.

A small craft advisory has been issued for local waters through the day, with waves in Narragansett Bay up to 2-3ft. Waves in the sound could top 5 feet.

Meanwhile, on the Cape and along the eastern Massachusetts coastline, a “High Surf Advisory” is in effect and dangerous rip currents are likely.

In addition, a “Wind Advisory” has been issued for the Cape and Nantucket, where a few gusts to 40-45mph are possible.

A few lingering showers are possible this evening and early tonight and then drier with gradual clearing by dawn. It will be breezy and cool with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday will be breezy and more seasonable with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stretch of much warmer temperatures begins on Friday and lasts through the weekend.