Weather Now: Showers Arrive this Evening; Windy, Cooler for Thanksgiving

It’s go time! Whether you’re staying local or traveling on this Thanksgiving Eve, it’s a busy day–wrapping up work and school, food prepping, not to mention the millions hitting the roads and skies today. Good luck to all! The weather—while far from perfect today—isn’t expected to bring any significant trouble. We’ll see scattered rain showers develop by this evening, though most of them will be light. It will be a mild day with highs 50-55.

The showers are courtesy of a frontal system, that will bring a warm front in and then, eventually, a cold front. We’ll see another isolated shower during the night, and it stays mild–temperatures in the 50s early and then dropping to near 40 by dawn.

Thanksgiving Forecast

Your Thanksgiving day will feature gusty winds and cooler temperatures. An isolated shower is possible in the morning (mainly eastern MA), with a mix of clouds and some sun in the afternoon. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s all day, with northerly wind gusts 35-45 mph. Wind chills will be in the 30s.

Rest of the Weekend

The weather will be cool, dry and sunny on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be near 40 with temperatures in the 20s at night.

We’re watching a potential storm system for late Sunday into Monday. It looks dry Sunday morning, with a chance for wet snow, ice and/or rain by late day/evening. Rain and/or a wintry mix will continue into Monday, which could lead to difficult travel across the northeast. Please check back with us for updates as the track will determine how much wintry weather our area sees.