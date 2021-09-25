Weather Now: Scattered Showers this Afternoon; Nicer Sunday

Good Morning and Happy Saturday! We’re starting off our day with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s and low to mid-60s.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

Throughout the first half of the day today, we’re going to see quiet weather with increasing cloud coverage and a nice light breeze.

As we head into this afternoon we’ll start to see the chances for rain increasing. Yesterday’s cold front has stalled just off the coast as a stationary front and will continue to affect our weather today into tomorrow.

Later this afternoon we’ll start to see rain showers push into the Cape and gradually push further west throughout the evening.

The best chance for heavy widespread rain across our region will be late tonight into the overnight hours.

Looking forward to Sunday morning a few lingering showers will still be in the area but starting to push further off to the east and away from the coast.

Once morning showers clear out we’ll start to see some more sunshine and really pleasant Sunday afternoon to finish off the weekend.