Weather Now: Rollercoaster Temperatures Next Few Days

TODAY: Dry and cool with lighter winds. A sunny start and then turning partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon and evening. Highs near 50. Light north wind turning south 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry. Temperatures in the 40s during the evening, rising into the 50s overnight and towards dawn. Turning breezy with southwest winds 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Much warmer, brisk winds and mostly sunny skies. Highs 65-70 away from the coast. Near 60 at the shore. SW winds 15-20 mph with gusts to 30mph. Dry during the day, with showers likely at night (after 10pm).

FRIDAY: Pre-dawn rain showers ending by 7am (a few wet snowflakes could mix with the rain showers in NW RI). Partly cloudy, windy, much colder and drier. Afternoon highs in the upper 40s. WNW winds 15-25 mph.