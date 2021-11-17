Weather Now: Rollercoaster Temperatures Next Few Days

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Dry and cool with lighter winds. A sunny start and then turning partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon and evening. Highs near 50. Light north wind turning south 5-10 mph

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

Ocean, Beach & Bay // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry. Temperatures in the 40s during the evening, rising into the 50s overnight and towards dawn. Turning breezy with southwest winds 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Much warmer, brisk winds and mostly sunny skies. Highs 65-70 away from the coast. Near 60 at the shore. SW winds 15-20 mph with gusts to 30mph. Dry during the day, with showers likely at night (after 10pm).

FRIDAY: Pre-dawn rain showers ending by 7am (a few wet snowflakes could mix with the rain showers in NW RI). Partly cloudy, windy, much colder and drier. Afternoon highs in the upper 40s. WNW winds 15-25 mph.

Pinpoint Weather 12 Quicklinks

Detailed 7-day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Hurricane Tracking | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/12/2021: Karen Dalton, Founder & Executive Vice President of Dare to Dream Ranch, Foster, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com