High temperatures soared well into the 70s Sunday morning. Yes…in the morning. In November. It certainly was an unusual weekend.
The 75° reading just before noon smashed the old temperature record for Providence.
Tonight will remain warm with the slight chance for a shower this evening.
Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »
A better chance for showers arrives after midnight until just after dawn Monday.
The showers shouldn’t be heavy Monday morning and skies should start to clear after 7 AM, setting us up for another unusually warm day.
Highs Monday afternoon should be in the mid 70s with westerly winds of 5-15mph. The record for Monday is 76 set in 2020, and that could be challenged.
Cooler weather is ahead for Tuesday. Highs Tuesday afternoon will ‘only’ be in the 50s.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
