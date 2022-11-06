High temperatures soared well into the 70s Sunday morning. Yes…in the morning. In November. It certainly was an unusual weekend.

The 75° reading just before noon smashed the old temperature record for Providence.

Tonight will remain warm with the slight chance for a shower this evening.

A better chance for showers arrives after midnight until just after dawn Monday.

The showers shouldn’t be heavy Monday morning and skies should start to clear after 7 AM, setting us up for another unusually warm day.

Highs Monday afternoon should be in the mid 70s with westerly winds of 5-15mph. The record for Monday is 76 set in 2020, and that could be challenged.

Cooler weather is ahead for Tuesday. Highs Tuesday afternoon will ‘only’ be in the 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo