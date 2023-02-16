Good morning. Are you feeling a case of spring fever coming on? Temperatures are already soaring through the 50s early this morning and are headed to record highs today. We’re likely to see most inland areas in the mid 60s this afternoon, breaking the old record of 60 from 1910.

While the day begins with sunshine clouds will be rolling in ahead of scattered rain showers late day and evening (after 4PM).

Showers will be off and on tonight, with patchy fog, warm air and breezy winds. Temperatures remain in the 50s.

Temperatures will once again be near 60 early on Friday, but with widespread rain, isolated rumbles of thunder, patchy fog and gusty winds. The unsettled weather is happening along and ahead of a cold front.

Once the front slides through RI and and Southeastern MA Friday afternoon, rain will taper off and temperatures will begin to fall. Northwest winds become very gusty by afternoon/evening up to 35 mph.

Temperatures continue to tumble Friday night as skies clear, with lows 20-25 by dawn on Saturday.