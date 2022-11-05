Don’t forget…the clocks go back tonight 1 hour as we move to Eastern Standard Time.

We tied a record at TF Green Airport Saturday afternoon. The high was 75, which ties the high temperature mark set on November 5, 1994.

Many areas topped out in the 70s today…everywhere except Newport.

Tonight will remain quite mild for November with lows in the 60s with lots of clouds.

We will have a front approaching on Sunday. Ahead of the front, expect lots of clouds through the day.

Southwesterly winds will continue to keep us toasty by November standards. The record for November 6th at TF Green is 72°, which is certainly within reach.

As the front gets a little closer Sunday afternoon, a few showers or sprinkles are possible, but most spots should stay dry….including in Foxboro where the Patriots will be facing the Colts.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo