Weather Now: Record Cold Today, Gusty Winds

TODAY: Windy with record cold likely. Morning temperatures in the teens and afternoon highs only around 31. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds gusting to 30 mph. Wind chills in the single digits in the morning and only 15-20 in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Diminishing winds in the evening with clear and cold conditions. Temperatures dropping to 15-20F by dawn with skies turning partly cloudy late.

THURSDAY: Very cold (15-20F) at dawn. Partly to mostly cloudy, cold. High 40. Slight chance of a few light showers or sprinkles late day and at night.

