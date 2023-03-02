Good morning. It’s a rainy, dreary start to our Thursday, but it won’t last all day. Rain and drizzle will continue through the morning commute, followed by a dry and mild afternoon. Eventually, clouds will move out, too, leading to a pleasant, breezy finish to the day. Highs reach near 50 with northwest winds turning west-northwest and becoming breezy with gusts to 20 mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Mostly clear and dry skies are expected for this evening and tonight. Temperatures will cool off quickly, falling into the 30s in the evening and eventually into the upper 20s by dawn.

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

We’re keeping a close eye on a storm system that will bring a wintry mix and travel impacts to New England from Friday night into Saturday. Friday starts with sun in the morning, followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. It’s dry through the evening commute with rain, snow and sleet developing after 7PM.

The amount of wintry weather our area sees will be dependent on the storm’s track. Right now, we’re expecting the storm to track close to the coast, leading to an eventual mix/change to rain from south to north through the night. If the storm stayed farther south, snow/sleet would continue, leading to potential moderate accumulations.

As of right now, accumulations look minor for most, if not all, of our area. Heavier accumulations are favored in northern MA and across northern New England where a plowable snow is likely. Still, enough wintry weather is expected for travel impacts Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Rain and wet snow will linger on Saturday, but temperatures above freezing during the day will prevent any additional accumulations in southern New England.