It’s been a rainy night and that rain continues this morning. Watch for ponding on the roads and some slick spots due to wet leaves and leaf-clogged storm drains.

Rain and drizzle linger through noon and then drier the rest of the afternoon and evening. Clouds gradually clear late day and evening. Morning high temperatures well into the 50s, then falling back into the 40s during the afternoon and evening.

ON THE BAY: East winds turning west at 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

TONIGHT: Dry and chilly with clearing skies, brisk and dry. Lows 30-35