TODAY: A rainy start with showers, some heavy, and fog for the AM commute. Drier by mid to late afternoon but staying unseasonably cool and cloudy.… Highs only in the mid 50s. North winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Dry and mostly cloudy in the evening… then cloudy with rain returning after midnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, along with an isolated thunderstorm…. High temperatures in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5-10 mph