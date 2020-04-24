Weather Now: Rainy and Cool Today, Warmer and Sunny Saturday

TODAY: Chilly rain likely, falling heavy at times in the morning…. drying out after sunset. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10-15 mph with gusts 20-30 mph

TONIGHT: Drying out in the evneing, with clearing skies overnight… lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Nice! Much milder and dry. Mostly sunny… Warmer inland, highs 57-62°, cooler along the shore, temps around 50-55. South winds 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: A dry start in the morning but rain returns by noon and turns steadier and heavier in the through the late day and evening. Cooler with highs in the low 50s.