Weather Now: Rainy and Cool Today; Passing Shower on the 4th; Warmer Monday

Good morning. It’s a rainy start to the Fourth of July weekend. Temperatures will hover in the upper 50s to low 60s throughout the day with cloudy skies and periods of rain, drizzle and fog. Not only is it unseasonably cool, it’s near record-breaking. The coldest high temperature for July 3 is 60 in 1914.

Some heavier downpours are possible in the afternoon and evening. Watch for localized street and poor drainage flooding. On top of it all, a brisk northeast wind at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph will add to the chill.

AT THE BEACH: Cloudy and cold with drizzle, fog and off and on rain. Surf is up to 5 feet, so surfers and swimmers will need to be on a heightened alert for for rip currents.

Any fireworks displays this evening are at risk of being rained out. Showers chances are significantly lower for tomorrow night and Monday.

The 4th of July is, overall, a drier and milder day than today. We’ll see a mix of clouds and some breaks of sun, with a passing shower in spots. Temperatures are still running below normal, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday is still the pick of the weekend, with near-normal high temperatures, partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will be climbing through the 60s and into the 70s during the Bristol 4th of July parade, with afternoon highs between 75-80 across southern New England.