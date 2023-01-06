Some changes for today with rain and a little wet snow developing.

Expect rain showers to overspread the area, mixing with a little wet snow north and west of Providence. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

A coating to an inch of snow is possible north and west of I-295. Communities like Gloceseter, Burrillville and North Smithfield could see those small accumulations on car tops and grassy surfaces.

Higher accumulations are possible in central Massachusetts…1-3″ there.

Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

Tonight, rain showers will end early this evening. Lows in the low 30s.

Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, but we should be dry.

Temps will be above average with afternoon highs in the mid 40s. The average high for the date is 39.

Sunday looks good, although cooler. Expect sunshine with highs in the upper 30s.

We’ll be watching for the potential for a little snow early Monday morning…we’ll be tracking that all weekend.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo