Expect the rain/snow showers to continue through much of the morning with the best chance for snow showers in western Rhode Island. Little to no accumulation expected.

We’ll see mainly cloudy skies this afternoon with a lingering shower or two and windy conditions. Winds will be from the northeast 10-20mph.

We’ll see some clearing tonight with lows down around 30. We’ll have to watch for some ice on area roads, but the winds should help dry most roadways.

Sunday is looking good! We’ll be between two storm systems, so expect dry weather with a blend of clouds and sunshine

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Sunday afternoon.

For Monday, we’ll see clouds thicken early and rain showers are likely by late in the day. The coastal storm responsible for the rain will strengthen and give us some strong winds Monday night and Tuesday morning. Damaging northeast winds are possible, so we’ll keep you updated on that. As far as precipitation type, it looks like rain will mix with snow and then turn to all snow Tuesday evening. Accumulations are possible even in Southeast New England, but that’ll depend upon the exact track and timing of the storm center. As we like to say, stay tuned!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo