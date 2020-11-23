Weather Now: Rain Morning, Turning Cooler and Drier Through the Afternoon/Evening

TODAY: Morning Rain, some could be locally heavy with a rumble of thunder possible. Showers end in the early afternoon with clearing skies late day. Temperatures will reach 55-60 in the morning, but drop into the afternoon. Winds from the south shifting west to northwest 10-15 mph with gusts to 30-35mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and much cooler…. Temperatures in the low 40s by early evening and then cooling to 30-35 by dawn.

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph