Weather Now: Steady Rain Ending, Remaining Mostly Cloudy Today

Good morning. We have a cool day ahead, with lots of clouds. The soaking rain from overnight is moving out. Rainfall amounts ranged from 1/2″ to a little more than 1″ of rain.

Despite remaining mostly cloudy today, the majority of the day will be dry, with a slight chance of an additional shower through the afternoon. Highs will climb to near 60, with north winds turning northwest at 5-10 mph.

Any early evening isolated showers end with skies turning partly cloudy. It will be cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be back to brighter skies, though temperatures will still be a little bit cooler than normal.