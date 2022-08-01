Good morning. We started the day with some rainfall and even a few downpours. Most of the rain will taper off by mid-morning with less than 1/4″ of rain for most areas. After that, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with an additional random shower or thunderstorm possible through the day. It’s muggy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

South winds will be light in the morning at 5-10 mph with some gusts to 20mph in the afternoon.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

An isolated shower or rumble of thunder is possible this evening, otherwise look for partly cloudy skies tonight. It will be warm and humid with some patchy fog possible by dawn. Lows in the upper 60s.

Today is the “coolest” day of the week. Starting on Tuesday and lasting through Friday, inland temperatures will be near or above 90 with high humidity. The heat is expected to peak on Thursday, with highs in the mid 90s.