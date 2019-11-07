Weather Now: Rain Arrives Late Day, First Flakes for Some Overnight

TODAY: Dry during the daylight hours. Increasing clouds, breezy and milder with rain arriving after 4PM. Highs 55-59. Southwest winds 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph.

TONIGHT: Rain likely. Rain may briefly end with a few wet snow flakes in northwest RI. No accumulation. Temperatures in the 40s and then dropping to the low 30s by dawn.

FRIDAY: A dry day. Partly sunny, windy and noticeably colder with highs in the upper 30s . North winds gusting 30-40 mph. Wind chill (feel-like) temperatures will be in the 20s!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, blustery and sharply colder. Lows around 20-25 by dawn.





