Good morning. Pack up an umbrella and plan on having your wipers on as you head out on the roads this morning. It’s just the start of a few days of off/on wet weather.

Rain will be widespread this morning and then taper to lighter drizzle and mist in the afternoon and evening. East-northeast winds will be brisk, especially at the coast, and will keep the cloudy, dreary conditions locked in through the day.

ON THE BAY: East-northeast winds 10-15 kts with gusts to 25 kts. Visibility 1-3 miles in rain and drizzle.

There will be a lull in the precipitation tonight through early Thursday as we’re in between systems.

During that time, skies remain cloudy and a stray light shower or a bit of drizzle and mist will still be possible, but overall it looks mainly dry.

Rain begins to fill in again by late day Thursday, with downpours, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds likely Thursday evening and night.

Rainfall amounts over the next few days will total 1-2″ for most of the area.