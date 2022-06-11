Quite the day today! Many people from the 12 News Team walked in the Gaspee Days Parade, and while it was warm, it really was a super nice day (and it was great seeing everyone!)

Tonight, the weather stays quiet with some clouds moving in. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s and 60s.

Clouds will continue to thicken Sunday morning, but the morning hours look dry right now.

The chance for rain increases Sunday afternoon and especially during the evening. A thunderstorm is possible, too.

Highs Sunday will be in the mid 70s, with cooler temperatures near the coast.

Showers continue Sunday evening and may linger into early Monday morning…but just light showers.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo