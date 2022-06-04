Hope you’re enjoying your weekend so far! Outside of a stray shower/sprinkle, today was very nice; albeit a little cooler-than-normal. The average high for Providence for the date is 74.

Tonight, under clearing skies, temperatures will fall back through the 60s and into the 50s.

Sunday will start out with plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures (in the 50s). We’ll keep the sun through the afternoon and into the evening.

Afternoon highs in Providence will be in the mid to upper 70s, but with a developing wind off of the water, the south coastal communities will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s, including at the beaches.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo