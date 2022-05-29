We told ya it would be a Top 10 weather day today. It was beautiful outside with highs in the 70s just about everywhere with lower humidity. If you like it a little bit warmer, Memorial Day won’t disappoint.

Here's a look at the high temperatures so far today.



Full forecast here: https://t.co/xzbjPKhSEY pic.twitter.com/tEVVBDl9ql — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) May 29, 2022

Tonight will be fairly quiet with temperatures falling back through the 70s and 60s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

There could be some patchy coastal fog developing overnight into early Monday morning, but Memorial Day for the rest of the area will start out sunny.

The coastal fog should lift by mid to late morning and the beaches and bay will get plenty of sunshine. Monday will be an excellent beach day!

It’ll be warm for any parades, ceremonies and observances. Inland areas will be well into the 80s Monday afternoon, the coastline will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo