Weather Now: Quiet & Mild on Friday; Chance for a Brief Shower

Hello, hope everyone enjoyed their Christmas! Our quiet stretch of weather continues as we are nearing the end of the week. But, an isolated rain shower isn’t out of the question for Friday afternoon.

Wrapping up Thursday night — It will stay mostly cloudy overnight, with lows near 30. An approaching front will keep skies mostly cloudy again on Friday. While most of the day is dry, a quick sprinkle or light shower is possible in the afternoon.

Further north, a bit of light icing could slow down travel Friday morning, in western MA through VT and NH. Conditions will likely improve as the morning goes on.

LOOKING AHEAD

We have one more significant storm to track before we close out 2019. It’s the one that brought rain, snow, and severe storms to Southern California overnight and today.

It won’t be affecting our area until later Sunday evening. Right now, it looks like mostly rain for RI and southeastern MA. But the further north you go into MA and northern New England, the higher the risk of wintry weather.

Widespread precipitation (again thinking rain, locally) will continue to impact us on Monday morning before tapering to lingering showers.

If you have travel plans on Monday or Tuesday in the Northeast, pay close attention to the forecast. Some adjustments in travel times may be necessary.

Any lingering rain or snow showers look to wind down during the day on Tuesday. Right now, we’re expecting a dry evening for New Year’s Eve festivities.