Weather Now: Quiet for Thursday; Unsettled for Friday and weekend

Good afternoon folks, our Thursday is rather quiet with a few clouds filtering across the southern New England sky. We do expect periods of clouds followed by periods of sunshine throughout our day. Thursday’s temperatures will be mild, as afternoon highs climb to the mid-40s.

Hour by Hour Forecast

For those interested in averages, for Providence, Rhode Island our average high for January 2nd is 38° with an average low of 22°. As you can see, we are still running a bit on the mild side – especially for our morning low temperatures.

Wrapping up our Thursday we will remain with clouds increasing late night into early Friday morning. Models are in fairly good agreement on the start time of light rain for Friday mid-morning. Some good news, Friday doesn’t appear to be a “washout” with the heaviest rain staying south of Block Island. The second half of Friday does appear to remain dry.

The second wave of moisture arrives early Saturday morning. Models are in less agreement on the total amount of rain. The GFS [our American Model] trends on a “wetter” scenario, indicating more or less of a “washout” day. While the EURO [the European Model] is trending “less wet”. Either way, Saturday expect a mostly cloudy day with periods of light rain.

Finally, Sunday we are looking at the potential for a change over to wintry mix or snow for some. Forecast models are in poor agreement on the positioning of the low-pressure system that will slide across the northeast. The GFS has a more inland track for the center of low-pressure, which will give us a better chance to stay “warm” and all rain. While the Euro has the center of low-pressure strengthening off the coast of southern New England and giving much of Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts a fair chance of seeing accumulating snow! This part of the forecast is still low confidence and will need to be closely monitored.

Early next week does appear to be quiet. Signs of a weak cold front on Monday will give us clouds and a possible passing shower late – otherwise dry.

Have a great Thursday afternoon,

–Meteorologist Torry Gaucher

